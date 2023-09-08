













One of the many differentiators that you will have EA Sports UFC 5 It will be that now the engine they used to develop it is that of Frostbite and that it has a Real Impact System which would make this the definitive experience as far as MMA video games are concerned.

“UFC 5 is the most realistic MMA experience fans can have outside of the Octagon”said Dana White, President of the UFC. “The game is incredible and a true next-gen UFC experience.”

On the other hand, Electronic Arts emphasizes that the realism of the game will be increased by transforming into a simulator. To that they added that they promised 60 frames per second, a detail that many players will appreciate.

Additionally, UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya will be the cover star of the UFC 5 Deluxe Edition, while UFC Featherweight Champion Alexander Volkanovski and former UFC Flyweight Champion Valentina Schvechnko headline the Standard Edition.

Let’s not forget that the previous installment came out in 2020 and that, three years later, we have a game full of improvements that players have been asking for.

EA Sports UFC 5 bets on realism

“UFC 5 offers an intensely realistic fighting experience, harnessing the power and technology of Frostbite.said Nate McDonald, the Lead Producer of EA SPORTS UFC 5.

“From our Real Impact System that helps maximize the power of generational change in hardware, to improved lighting, detailed characters, stranded hair, and facial animation system, every aspect has been improved. Our collaboration with the UFC offers an authentic and unparalleled interactive MMA experience”.

These are the points that we must not lose sight of in order to EA Sports UFC 5:

KO cinematic replays The endings of the fighting will look much more spectacular.

Check-ups and medical stops. The referee may stop the fight for medical inspections inside the Octagon.

New reactions to hits and attacks. More details on the different types of fighters.

Smoother submissions. An improved grip system.

Fight Week and Alter Ego. The game will be much more connected to the Ultimate Fighting Championship season.

