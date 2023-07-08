EA Sports UFC 5 will star in one official presentation to September: the profile of PlayStation Game Size reports it, a leaker specialized in stealing information hidden among the PlayStation Store codes, but not only.

On closer inspection, a couple of years ago there was already talk of the next episode of the series dedicated toUltimate Fighting Championship since, according to some rumors, a new Fight Night will arrive only after UFC 5.

The PlayStation Game Size post doesn’t provide any further details, but we’re guessing the leaker simply teased an announcement from Electronic Artswhich could come at this point at any moment.