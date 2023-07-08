EA Sports UFC 5 will star in one official presentation to September: the profile of PlayStation Game Size reports it, a leaker specialized in stealing information hidden among the PlayStation Store codes, but not only.
On closer inspection, a couple of years ago there was already talk of the next episode of the series dedicated toUltimate Fighting Championship since, according to some rumors, a new Fight Night will arrive only after UFC 5.
The PlayStation Game Size post doesn’t provide any further details, but we’re guessing the leaker simply teased an announcement from Electronic Artswhich could come at this point at any moment.
Three years and not hear them
The EA Sports UFC series debuted in 2014, making a comeback with a new edition every two years up to the fourth episode, released in August 2020. After that something must have happened behind the scenes, perhaps related to the pandemic, because to date there is still no trace of a fifth chapter.
If the news of the reveal in September is founded, we could see a particularly rapid launch, before the end of the yearor to a postponement to the first months of 2024, a hypothesis which however we consider less plausible.
#Sports #UFC #official #presentation #September #leaker
Leave a Reply