Electronic Arts has released a long video diary to present the news of gameplay Of EA Sports UFC 5narrated for the occasion by the content creator and MMA enthusiast Martial Mind.

These are the features we talked about in our recent preview of EA Sports UFC 5, and which see the introduction of new systems for the impact of shots and the performance of shots woundsboth visually and effectively.

In this sense there is the novelty of the doctor who enters the Octagon to check the conditions of the bruised fighter, with the possibility of stopping the match if the issue is serious, but also further measures aimed at realism.