Electronic Arts has released a long video diary to present the news of gameplay Of EA Sports UFC 5narrated for the occasion by the content creator and MMA enthusiast Martial Mind.
These are the features we talked about in our recent preview of EA Sports UFC 5, and which see the introduction of new systems for the impact of shots and the performance of shots woundsboth visually and effectively.
In this sense there is the novelty of the doctor who enters the Octagon to check the conditions of the bruised fighter, with the possibility of stopping the match if the issue is serious, but also further measures aimed at realism.
The new submissions
The developers of EA Sports UFC 5 have thought in particular to make the fights faster and more dynamic, also significantly lightening the mechanics that regulate the submissionnow much more fluid both in the transition phase and in the actual execution.
This renewed system is accompanied in the new edition by a spectacular graphics driven by the powerful Frostbite engine, which aims to make the most of the capabilities of the PS5 and Xbox Series
EA Sports UFC 5 will be available starting from October 27exclusively on current generation consoles.
#Sports #UFC #long #video #diary #presents #gameplay #news
Leave a Reply