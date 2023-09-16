Electronic Arts published the first one trailer with gameplay sequences Of EA Sports UFC 5the new episode of the series based on mixed martial arts.

The video gives us an overview and the technological goals achieved by the game. In particular we can see in action the new realistic impact systemwhich perfectly simulates cuts and bruises on the faces and physiques of athletes.

All this does not have a merely aesthetic impact but also in the dynamics of the fights, with the performance of our fighter which will vary depending on the number of wounds and their severity. For example, a cut above the eye from which blood comes out will lower our athlete’s defensive parameters on that specific side of the body, while suffering repeated blows to the leg will make him limp and reduce his mobility.

The new system “Seamless Submissions” instead it aims to render all the dynamics of submission holds on the ground, including changes of position or reversals, in a realistic and seamless manner.

The footage later shows off the impressive new replay system that takes advantage of Frostbite’s capabilities and career modewhich features real athletes like Valentina Shevchenko in the form of NPCs.