Electronic Arts and UFC, the world’s leading mixed martial arts (MMA) organization, have announced EA Sports UFC 5, releasing on October 27, 2023 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. First developed with the Frostbite game engine and featuring the Real Impact System, UFC 5 aims to reinvent the series. “UFC 5 is the most realistic MMA experience fans can get outside of the Octagon,” said UFC President Dana White. “This game is incredible and truly represents a next generation UFC experience.” The Frostbite Engine’s debut in the franchise enhances the realism of UFC MMA with 60 frames per second rendering. UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya will be featured on the cover of the UFC 5 Deluxe Edition, while UFC Featherweight Champion Alexander Volkanovski and former UFC Flyweight Champion Valentina Shevchenko will be featured on the Standard Edition box art.

“UFC 5 delivers an extremely realistic fighting experience, harnessing the power of the Frostbite engine,” said Nate McDonald, Leaqd producer of EA Sports UFC 5. “From our Real Impact System, which helps maximize the power of the generational leap of the From the hardware, to the improved lighting, to the detailed characters, to the strand-based hair to the facial animation system, every aspect has been improved. Our collaboration with UFC offers an unprecedented authentic MMA interactive experience.” In addition to the Real Impact System, advanced graphics and gameplay powered by the Frostbite Engine, UFC 5 also includes: cinematic KO replays, medical checks and interrupts, new strikes and reactions to strikes. The launch of UFC 5 includes a revamped live service with features such as Fight Week and Fight Picks tied to real UFC events. The Alter Egos are all-new versions of top boxers, featuring highlights from their career and provide alternate looks and associated abilities.EA Play members will receive early access to the game with a 10-hour trial starting October 24.