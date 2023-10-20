EA Sports has released a new in-depth video on the game modes of UFC 5, which highlights the title’s greater connection to the most significant events and the ever-evolving plots of the sport. The in-depth video on the game modes, hosted by the creator Bayliun and published on the EA Sports UFC Youtube channel, highlighted first of all UFC Fight Week, an improved mode with a superior live event-driven update: players can participate in a series of challenges and features directly linked to UFC’s bestselling PPV cards. Each week, players are presented with PPV-related objectives that, when completed, can unlock related rewards, including fighter-crafted cosmetics, player profile customization assets, emotes, and UFC Athlete Alter Ego. Additionally, players can now make predictions for the main card of each PPV, climb the community leaderboard with accurate predictions, and earn the opportunity to earn additional customizable resources. Players will receive an offering of daily fights where they will compete against AI opponents inspired by the current UFC calendar. As for the Online Career Mode, it is an option that includes skill-based matchmaking, division progression and title hunting across four leagues. UFC 5 will be available globally on October 27, 2023 on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. The Deluxe Edition will be available starting October 24 on both platforms for players who pre-order and will contain extra content, including playable fighters Mike Tyson, Muhammad Ali and Fedor Emelianenko, and three alter egos of Bruce Lee. EA Play members will receive early access to the game with a 10-hour trial starting October 24.