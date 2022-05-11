“This new standalone platform will bring new opportunities – to innovate, create and evolve,” said Cam Weber, executive vice president and general manager, EA Sports & Racing group, in a statement. “EA SPORTS FC will allow us to realize that future and more…but not before we deliver our most expansive game ever with our current naming rights partner, FIFA, for another year,” he added.

EA will still retain most of the team and player similarities that made its game so popular, thanks to separate license agreements with global football leagues in England, Spain, Italy, Germany, the United States and the European football federation UEFA.

Electronic Arts shares (AND THE) were essentially stable after the news.

FIFA said in a statement which granted EA a one-year extension to release the FIFA 23 video game later this year, which will feature the upcoming men’s and women’s World Cups that FIFA organizes. But the governing body will now look to develop new games with “third-party studios and publishers” over the next two years and is in talks for a “new big” FIFA game in 2024. See also Fire truck rolls over on the way to crash “I can assure you that the only authentic and real game that bears the FIFA name will be the best available to football players and fans alike,” FIFA President Gianni Infantino said in a statement. “FIFA 23, FIFA 24, FIFA 25 and FIFA 26, and so on – the constant is the name FIFA and it will forever remain and remain the best.” While EA Sports owns several other popular video game sports franchises, including Madden (football), NHL (hockey), PGA tour (golf) and Formula 1 (racing), the company says FIFA is by far its biggest earner. . “FIFA is our biggest and most popular game and franchise,” the company said in its last annual report last year. “Revenue from our FIFA franchise, including the annualized console and PC game, which is consistently one of the best-selling games on the market… is material for our business and will continue to be.”



