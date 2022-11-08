As football fans will know, the world cup 2022. EA Sports has therefore decided to share his prediction on who will be the tournament winner. The FIFA 23 publisher’s answer is Argentina. If EA guessed right, it would be the fourth time in a row.

We recall that EA Sports stated that in 2018 it would win France, while in 2014 it had bet on Germany and in 2010 on Spain. All three predictions turned out to be correct, so we believe some fans are starting to believe that the FIFA 23 publisher truly has the ability to guess who will win.

Self Argentina win, it would be the first World Cup since 1986. It would also be excellent news for Messi, who could boast another award. FIFA 23 also states that Messi will get the World Cup Golden Boot and the Ballon d’Or, meaning that he will be the player with the most goals and the one voted best.

FIFA 23 will allow us to play the World Cup from our home

EA Sports has therefore had its say: we will have to wait for the next few weeks to see if he will actually be able to guess for the fourth time: it would certainly be a remarkable achievement.

Finally, we recall that i relations between EA Sports and FIFA are coming to an end: the company will no longer release its soccer game under the name “FIFA” from 2023 and will instead use the name “EA Sports FC”, probably less impactful but also much less expensive. We also remind you that the contracts for the features of the players, jerseys and stadiums are not linked to the agreement with FIFA, so in terms of content there should be no substantial changes.