F1 23 EA Sports , the official video game of the 2023 Formula 1 World Championship, is almost here. This Wednesday you can see the new launch trailer, but today EA has revealed the new covers of the new game.

For the cover of the Standard Editionseven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton joins Ferrari star Charles Leclerc and McLaren star Lando Norris.

and for the Champions Editionwho better than the two-time champion Max Verstappen?

The Dutchman is not only the current world champion in Formula 1but he is also leading the ranking this year and, of course, he is an avid gamer.

“Being on the cover is of course an incredible opportunity and something I’m very proud of,” Verstappen said when the new cover was revealed.

You can see the video of the launch trailer of the new game in f1.com This Wednesday, May 3.