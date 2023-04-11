Today Electronic Arts announced FC FUTURESa plan to significantly invest in community soccer on a global scale with the goal of growing the game for everyone.

The plan provides for investments over the next three years in various youth football projects. This announcement follows that of EA SPORTS’ new brand identities, logo and vision for the interactive future of football: EA SPORTS FC.

“EA SPORTS FC symbolizes a positive future for football, and that future will be built by providing young people with the access and tools they need to follow their dreams”he has declared David JacksonVP of Brand Marketing at EA SPORTS. “We look forward to partnering with organizations and soccer icons from around the world to inspire the next generation of young soccer fans and grow their love for the game.”

Today was the first of many activities from FC FUTURES: EA SPORTS and the Football Foundation, the Premier League, FA and UK government charity, unveiled the ‘Rocky and Wrighty Arena’ at Turnham Academy in south London. Opened by England legend Ian Wright, the ground will provide further access to football for local youth and help inspire the next generation of players.

FC FUTURES will build a public library of training practices, produced in five languages, which will be available later this year for young players and coaches in the community to consult online and use for their training plans.

In addition, FC FUTURES will ensure access to football for communities by supporting the creation and renovation of pitches, with the support of foundations, federations and leagues.

Finally, FC FUTURES will invest in training accessories, providing soccer equipment in the form of balls, bibs, cones and other essential equipment.

EA SPORTS has agreed a multi-year partnership with the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) to further support community football through advice from UEFA youth football coaches and investment in UEFA youth football initiatives.

“We are thrilled to partner with EA SPORTS and its EA SPORTS FC FUTURES program”he has declared Frank K. Ludolphhead of technical development at UEFA. “Through our team of UEFA technical education experts, we will work hand-in-hand with our long-term partner, EA SPORTS, to enhance our support of youth football. This partnership is an exciting opportunity for the UEFA Youth Program to provide innovative access to modern, personalized training materials for the benefit of the next generation of players and fans.”.

Ian Wright and Emma Hayes, world-renowned managers of women’s Chelsea, are the first ambassadors of FC FUTURES who will partner with EA SPORTS to provide further support to youth football.

“I am delighted to be an ambassador for EA SPORTS FC FUTURES”he has declared Ian Wright. “This is where football begins, right in our communities and investing in the game is a vital step in moving global football forward. This starts with giving children access to the facilities they need to be able to play as much as possible in safe spaces. I am grateful that my old school can play a part in the future of football and it is an honor to be involved.”.

“Growing up in London, I was always looking for a way to get on the pitch”he has declared Emma Hayes. “I am thrilled that women and underrepresented talent are being given the resources many of us have not. FC FUTURES is a fantastic way to provide opportunities for the next generation of fans to explore and deepen their passion for football, and it makes me proud to be an ambassador for FC FUTURES. I believe investments like this have the power to change lives.”

EA SPORTS has defined interactive soccer for 30 years and built a global soccer community of over 150 million across multiple platforms – a community that EA SPORTS FC will continue to grow together with partners who share a common goal of a future of football. fan-friendly football. Built on a foundation of inclusivity and innovation, fans will experience unparalleled authenticity with access to more than 19,000 fully licensed players, 700 teams and 30 leagues, with the support of over 300 global football partners enabling further expansion into new areas of women’s and grassroots football.

Fans can register on the site easports.com/fc to join the Club and be among the first to know more, ahead of detailed product updates arriving in July.