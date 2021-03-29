It seems that the race for sports licenses exploiting a specific genre is back with golf. Although 2K Sports presented its link with this sport thanks to an agreement with Tiger Woods, EA Sports has fought back with its saga. A saga that we had not seen for a long time with the force that they wanted to show today, since EA Sports presents a new PGA Tour for the new generation of consoles, as well as in its concept.

An advertisement that may be important and that reminds a bit of what it happened with tennis, even skateboarding. After years of not having a constant and referential representation, we went on to see several projects associated with large publishers. All of them seem to be very interested in taking up this sport and linking it to new generation experiences.

It seems like an ideal time, because the new generation of hardware can offer new opportunities. And although it cannot be said that it has been a direct answer, what is confirmed is that EA Sports presents a new PGA Tour for the new generation, with some interesting promises. The first thing could be the technical section, where they anticipate that they will be games that they will offer, “Breathtaking immersive environments” and “Astonishing fidelity” taking advantage of the power of new hardware.

But obviously, the most interesting thing is to complete this ambitious approach by promising that they will offer a “Dynamic and accessible gameplay”. Among the aspects they seem to be considering is being able to recreate the official PGA golf courses, which are licensed for something. In fact, they are licenses like PGA, THE PLAYERS Championship, FedExCup Playoffs and more, the ones they have tied up. By doing this, they ensure that they will offer “Many of the most famous courses in the world where fans will have the option to play against some of the biggest names in professional golf.”

These are the words of Cam Weber, the EVP and GM of EA Sports, which ratifies its ambitious proposal ensuring that “Our team of passionate golf fans is meticulously recreating the best courses in the world, like Pebble Beach, and we can’t wait to give fans the opportunity to compete on some of the most iconic courses on the PGA TOUR and win the FedExCup.” Now, there are many questions to be resolved regarding this announcement that confirms the arrival of a new generation PGA Tour, knowing that it will be a project to be carried out by EA Tiburon.

Analysis of The Golf Club 2019 featuring PGA Tour

We’ll wait to see when they plan to show some of this new generation EA Sports PGA Tour, giving the feeling that it will be a project that could see the light, at the earliest, next year. It is something that will depend on how long it took to confirm this development and we could have some information at the Electronic Arts event to be held in June.

