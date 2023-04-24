EA returns to the green after an eight-year hiatus. If Tiger Woods has moved on to competition from 2K Games, there are two golf titles this year, and this marks precisely the return of EA Sports to the genre. The developers of EA Tiburon have decided to combine the new graphic realism allowed by the new generation machines with a control system that is simpler and more intuitive than ever: the left stick is used to adjust the swing, the directional cross to choose where to send the ball, and right stick for effect. The result is enjoyable for beginners, but leaves experts with a vehicle that at times proves to be inaccurate, given the imperfect calibration and not too precise on-screen indicators. A tutorial to better master the control system would have been nice, rather than a rather long series of games in the Coaching Academy. However, PGA Tour offers the possibility of changing the style of play between more arcade and other more simulation options, for a total of four, allowing even those less accustomed to precision to enjoy the gameplay.

The official licenses of EA Sports’ PGA Tour include the official Majors, with courses that will be updated throughout the year and which are impressively faithful to the real counterparts, also thanks to the power of the new generation consoles (the title is not available for PS4 and Xbox One). The Frostbite graphics engine moves a work that aims at photorealism, despite some pop-up problems and some smudges which, however, are already being corrected thanks to the updates. Update that over the next few months will bring new courses and other golfers in addition to the 22 men and women present at the beginning, taken from both major golf leagues (PGA and LPGA). It will be in the coming months that we will be able to evaluate the completeness of a game that comes out with some flaws, but puts EA Sports back on track and gives golf lovers a title they can’t miss.

Format: PS5 (version tested), Xbox Series X|S, PC publisher: Electronic Arts Developer: EA Tiburon Vote: 7/10