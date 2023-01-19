Electronic Arts has released the first one gameplay trailers officer of EA Sports PGA Tour, which illustrates the news and features of the new sports title in development for PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC. The release date has also been announced: the March 24, 2023with early access on March 21 by purchasing the Deluxe Edition.

Just today we published our preview of EA Sports PGA Tour, in which Francesco Serino talks about the features of the game.

The video explains how EA Sports PGA Tour will boast a completely new swing system, thanks to Pure Strikes, a set that includes 20 ways to hit the ball realistically recreated in the game through Shot Link, an advanced camera system that since 2001 tracks, catalogs and displays the effects of shots in professional golf, and recreated through motion capture. Great attention has also been paid to the physics of the ball, accurately recreated in order to replicate the movements and bounces on the pitch in a natural way.

EA Sports PGA Tour includes 30 courses including some of the most famous in the world, recreated with extraordinary quality thanks to the Frostbite graphics engine. There will be one career mode in which to embark on a professional career, from the basics to the conquest of a Major title. It will be possible to create and customize your own character. There is no shortage of official competitions such as the Masters Tournament, PGA Champiohsip, US Open Championship and The Open Championship.