EA Sports PGA Tour And available starting today on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|Sas confirmed by the launch trailer published for the occasion by Electronic Arts, which summarizes the characteristics of the officially licensed golf game PGA Tour.

We praised one product in our EA Sports PGA Tour review full of interesting modescharacterized by an extraordinary yield of the fields and by a particularly solid system, also in terms of interface.

In this edition of the EA title we find exclusive competitions such as the Masters Tournament, PGA Championship, US Open Championship and The Open Championship, which take place within thirty different fields and which we will also be able to experience in an engaging career mode .

On a technical level, the simulation is enhanced by ShotLink and Pure Strike technologies for a realistic reproduction of the swing and style of each golfer, while the Frostbite graphics engine guarantees unparalleled visual rendering for the genre.