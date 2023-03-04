Electronic Arts has announced the postponement of the release date of EA Sports PGA Tour. It is now scheduled to launch on PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC on April 7, 2023, with early access from April 4 for those who purchase the Deluxe Edition, also in line with the week in which the Masters Tournament takes place.

The news comes from a press release published on EA’s official website, which explains that the previous date of March 24 will not be respected to give the developers all the time necessary to make the final touches to the new iteration of the sports title. Looking at the glass half full, more game news is promised to come over the next few weeks.

“EA Sports PGA Tour will release during the week of the Masters Tournament, starting in Early Access on Tuesday, April 4, and launching worldwide on Friday, April 7,” the release reads.

“Creating an authentic golf experience has been our goal and this small release date change allows us to put some finishing touches to the game, including updates to some favorite courses to reflect the 2023 designs.”

In January, an extended gameplay trailer of EA Sports PGA Tour was released illustrating the news and features of the game, which we also summarized in our dedicated preview.