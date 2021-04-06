Rumors about a data center dedicated to the FIFA 21 video game in Argentina gained momentum in late March. But just this Monday Electronic Arts (EA) cleared all kinds of speculation with the confirmation of the FIFA 21 dedicated server in Buenos Aires to enhance the gaming experience.

Joel doonan, Production Manager for the Player First Operations team, part of the FIFA Live team, revealed the latest news from the FIFA 21 Development Team in the usual Pitch Notes.

Precisely, what EA Sports installed in Buenos Aires is what they call a FIFA Game Data Center (FGDC), which is now officially active.

“In the months since that update, online gaming responsiveness continues to be a priority for us, with our focus on two main areas, Internal Infrastructure, and External Education, Information and Tools,” explained Doonan.

With this announcement, the developer and owner of the video game will try to improve substantially response times of online gameplay, one of the historic demands of Argentine video game players.

Why are FIFA 21 servers important?

FIFA Game Data Centers (FGDC) are physical locations in strategic points on the planet with the hardware and software systems necessary to play online games in FIFA 21.

Europe is the continent with the most servers (8), followed by Asia and North America (6), while Oceania and Africa only have one. With the novelty of Buenos Aires, now, South America has two FGDCs in addition to the one that was already in São Paulo.

The FIFA 21 server in Buenos Aires makes online matches more fluid and provides a better experience. Photo: EA.

When playing online, the commands that we send by pressing a button on our joystick travel the network to the servers and return – known as ping– so that the auction, the dribble or a take is reflected immediately in the game.

But there are certain variables who can conspire against this experience, such as the physical distance and connection speed, end up being an extra factor to play online in the FUT (Division Rivals, Champions, Draft, Friendlies), VOLTA Squads, Co-op Seasons and 11-player Pro Clubs modes.

FIFA 21 can signal in the middle of the match if the connection between the player and the server is poor. Photo: capture.

This speed of response is autonomous, that is, for each online game between two players, each one will have its own “relationship” with the servers, without that of the other affecting their game.

In addition, the FGDC provide information to make the pairing process as effective as possible possible in these modes.

“We hope that this new FGDC will provide improvements to the gaming experience in the south of the continent, but we will continue to monitor and seek options to improve the experience for all of our players where we can,” concluded Joel Doonan.

