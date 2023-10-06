Electronic Arts today released EA Sports NHL 24, now available globally for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Powered by EA’s Frostbite engine, the all-new Exhaust Engine introduces Sustained Pressure and Goalie Fatigue systems to deliver a realistic and intense hockey experience, showcasing all the adrenaline and fatigue of high-pressure ice. NHL 24’s renewed Physics-Based Contact mechanic allows for realistic contact between players and body checks, improving the sensations of the gameplay experience. “Hockey fans love the raw intensity of the sport. This year, with new features like the Exhaust Engine and Physics-Based Contact, we’re capturing that feeling,” said Mike Inglehart, Creative Director at EA Vancouver. “NHL 24 allows players to experience the thrill of the sport, and we can’t wait for fans to experience its raw physicality.”

Players will be able to connect in more ways than ever before thanks to enhanced Cross-Play, leading to better matchmaking for players across all platforms. Improvements to the Creation Zone will offer players greater customization, while the EASHL Playoffs update introduces an authentic and streamlined 16-game course, allowing players to earn leaderboard points as they work their way through the series. NHL 24 also introduces the World of Chel Battle Pass, and players can experience free and premium action-packed seasons.

NHL 24 features HUT Moments, which allows players to recreate, share and follow hockey games using a system that updates player progress based on items, teams and on-ice action in real time. NHL 24 also introduces a new real-time goal tracking system, allowing players to track their goals and focus on the action on the ice. Flex Moments provides over 75 new fan bases, camera angles, lighting and customizable fan controls that will allow players to map their fan base from their controller. NHL 24 features enhanced crowd reactions to bring the true intensity of hockey to life, while Dynamic Rink Boards extend the augmented reality broadcast and communicate key on-ice moments.