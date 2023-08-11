Electronics Arts has announced EA Sports FC Mobile, which is slated for a global launch on September 26 for mobile devices. It will be released as a free update with no need to re-download the game to your devices. As revealed earlier this week on Instagram, Real Madrid winger Vini Jr. will make his debut as EA Sports FC Mobile’s first cover star. Vini Jr. fans will be able to experience his signature racing style, brought to life in the game thanks to the True Player Personality, emphasized by the improved Impact Controls, which will allow players to take control of the field to show off their playmaking skills. “I’m thrilled to be the cover star and can’t wait to share this excitement with fans around the world,” said Vini Jr. “Football is more than just a sport, and I’m doing my part to invite more people at this celebration of football is a dream.” Players who participate in the Founders Event from August 24 to September 26, 2023 in FIFA Mobile will earn FC Mobile Founder Status to unlock various benefits, including special items for EA Sports FC Mobile players at launch. Further details will be revealed here. More EA Sports FC news was shared with the announcement of EA Sports FC Online reaching more than 53 million players in Korea, China, Thailand and Vietnam. As the ultimate free-to-play soccer gaming experience in Asia, it will also be recognized as the official medalist discipline at the 19th Asian Games, to be held in Hangzhou later this year.