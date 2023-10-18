EA Sports FC will have a turn-based tactical version

EA has announced a turn-based spin-off game based on its series EA Sports FC (previously known as FIFA). EA Sports FC Tactical will come to iOS and Android in early 2024, and will replace the typical play style of EA Sports FC for a strategic turn-based game style, as announced EA.

The game “places emphasis on in-game strategies, such as resistance management and power play,” he says. EA. “Matches are simulated, with turn-based opportunities to defend, attack, make skillful plays and make attempts on goal, resulting in authentic football action unlike anything seen before.”

The game will feature more than 5,000 real players from more than 10 leagues, including the Premier League, La Liga, Bundesliga, Ligue 1 and Serie A.

“EA Sports FC Tactical will include a wide range of playable modes, from friendly online matches to intense online competitions, including ranked matches, leagues and guilds,” says the description of EA. “Train players to master high-skill moves, unlock perfect traits for deeper progression, and customize your team with various elements such as stadium designs, uniforms, and balls.”

The game can now be pre-registered on the App Store of iOS and in Google Play store. EA Sports FC 24 was launched at the end of September for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch and PC.

The game is off to a strong start, according to EApossibly even surpassing the release of the FIFA 23 from last year.

EA Sports FC 24 attracted “more than 11.3 million players worldwide, including through EA Play“, during its first week, the company recently stated.

In comparison, a similar press release announcing the “record launch of the FIFA 23 last year” claimed that the game had reached 10.3 million players in its first week.

Via: VGC

Editor’s note: Interesting, but I think it would be good to also offer the traditional experience to mobile users.