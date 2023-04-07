Electronic Arts begins to warm up the engines in view of the new season, which will see it separate from FIFA and embrace the EA Sports FC brand.

Electronic Arts has unveiled the logo of the ‘new FIFA’, or EA Sports FC, and provided the coordinates for its debut on the public scene. Thanks to the massive number of partners in the football world, the brand will begin to be seen on fields all over the world starting tomorrow 7 April, including Serie A. The complete presentation of the game will take place next July.

EA Sports FC, the ‘new FIFA’ —

“Over the next few days, the EA Sports FC brand will make its debut in more than 100 matches from major leagues around the world. Football fans will see the new brand identity for the first time through EA Sports partners that include Premier League, LaLiga, Bundesliga, Serie A, Ligue 1, WSL, NWSL, CONMEBOL and more. Football personalities from around the world join EA Sports to usher in a new era for gaming, with hundreds of leagues, teams, brands and athletes sharing the EA Sports FC logo across their platforms today. a press release from the American house, with quotes from partners such as the Premier League, LaLiga, NWSL, Bundesliga, Conmebol and Barclays Women’s Super League.

Join the Club https://t.co/TF8jhaeOo0 We can’t wait to show you the future of football in July. #EASPORTSFC pic.twitter.com/ZyKtHaH8uU — EA SPORTS FIFA ITA (@EA_FIFA_Italia) April 6, 2023

The brand –

What does the new logo mean? “The new brand takes inspiration for its design directly from the game and from a dominant shape in football culture that represents sport in multiple dimensions, triangles. From passing techniques to play patterns, form has also been woven into the DNA of EA Sports’ football experiences for decades; from the isometric angles of our very first 8-bit experiences, to the triangular polygons that make up every pixel of our most modern games, as well as the iconic player indicator symbol that appears above the athletes in every game”, explain from EA. The logo was shared on the social networks of Playstation, Xboxes And Nintendo on a colorful themed background of the different platforms, as well as from Serie A League who confirmed: “we are part of the club”. The new game will grant “access to over 19,000 fully licensed players, 700 clubs and 30 leagues, with the support of over 300 global football partners enabling further expansion into areas including both women’s and youth football” .