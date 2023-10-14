













EA Sports FC Tactical will be that soccer RPG you didn’t know you needed









Source: EA

EA Sports FC Tactical features an interactive simulation with strategy, turn-based gameplay and access to more than 5,000 authentic players across more than 10 of its licensed leagues, including the Premier League, LALIGA EA SPORTS, the Bundesliga, Ligue 1 and Serie A .

This mobile proposal emphasizes in-game strategies, such as managing resistance and power play. Matches are simulated with opportunities to defend, perform skill moves and make attempts at goals, taking turns resulting in some certainly interesting football action.

Source: EA

“EA Sports FC Tactical adopts strategic gameplay to create a new football experience that immerses users in Everyone’s Game like never before”stated Nick Wlodyka, Vice President and General Manager of EA Sports FC. “We’re excited to welcome fans of turn-based strategy games to join the club as part of the community and look forward to sharing more about EA Sports FC Tactical soon.”.

We also recommend: Review: EA Sports FC 24 – With strengths and areas of opportunity, it is still fun

This video game will include a wide variety of playable modes, from friendly games to intense online competitions, including Ranking, Leagues, and Clans matches. Train players to master high-skill moves, unlock the perfect attributes for deep progression, and customize your team with various items like stadium skins, uniforms, and balls.

Don’t forget that this mobile game will be available in early 2024 for fans to enjoy and embark on a completely new exciting adventure.

Check out early mobile registration through Google Play and the App Store. Are you excited about this release? Don’t forget that we are in Discord and you can follow our news at Google news.

(Visited 8 times, 1 visits today)