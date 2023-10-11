Electronic Arts announced EA Sports FC Tactical, a new strategic turn-based mobile game. EA Sports FC Tactical will be available early 2024. You can run the pre-registration already now for mobile devices on Google Play And App Store.

EA Sports FC Tactica will include over 5,000 real players from more than 10 leagues, including the Premier League, LALIGA EA SPORTS, Bundesliga, Ligue 1 and Serie A. It will also offer various game modes: there will be online friendlies, multiplayer challenges such as ranking matches, Leagues and Guilds. We will be able to train our players, unlock their traits and customize the team also on a visual level with elements such as stadium design, kits and balls

As mentioned, it will be a strategic turn-based game, so we will have to act tactically by making decisions based on the players’ resistance and managing the power-play. We will be able to decide in turn whether to defend, attack, perform skill moves and try to score goals.