last weekend Electronic Arts carried out in Amsterdam the Showcase with producers of EA Sports FC 24, the new installment of its soccer franchise. A game not only expected, but fundamental as it is the first in three decades without counting the license of the FIFA nor his name. Therefore, knowing what was on the way was a fundamental detail.

solo technique

The first thing we should know is that there are three pillars in this development to achieve greater realism, at least in how the game looks. The first is Hypermotion V, an animation technology that takes into account captures of real matches to build how each of the players will move on the field. This is achieved through volumetric data and artificial intelligence to more faithfully recreate the movement of professionals. For this they have up to 180 matches of information collected, which represents 1.3 billion frames for animation.

What do they mean by that? Because they can take videos of the players in a match to capture it without the need for special suits, taking material from the competitions in which they participate on a regular basis. With this, the intention is that you can feel the movement of a Champions League match as if it were a high-level European duel or see Alexia Putellas dismantle defenses as in the Barcelona Femení. Meanwhile, the generation of archetypes has been refined in terms of speed, as well as the realistic capture of how the ball moves.

PlayStyles, meanwhile, is a partnership achieved with the data company Opta and whose objective is to provide each athlete with their own style of play considering the statistics and information collected in real life match by match. Thus, for example, it will be possible to assess the potential of the various athletes when executing different plays. In turn, individuality is given to different footballers through knowledge of what they can do on the pitch.

Through the data, it is possible to reproduce the style with which each athlete plays his role on the field, like Messi finding holes to dribble or pass the ball. In addition, the best players will have access to more information by having greater game building skills. From how the ball is placed to how he finishes off the goal. In the end Kevin DeBruyne and Trent Alexander-Arnold, for example, do not have the same resources to hit the ball as the rest. There are 34 styles of play in five categories: passing, shooting, control, defense and goal.

Other additional details are the precision pass, which will allow you to see how you can take advantage of the spaces with the trajectory and even use it to confuse defenders. You can take advantage of control of the ball to dribble or lightly touch the ball to get past a defender. The best defenders, meanwhile, can win the ball back in a sweep, while shots can change with quick reaction to the goalkeeper’s response. All added to more possibilities of movements for dribbling and firulete.

Frostbite, the game engine used in the series, has innovations to get the most out of it in terms of graphics. Lighting, with the GTAO feature, takes better advantage of light sources for depth, detail, and shading. They even apply it in the stands and the fans. In turn, the modeling is more proportionate and realistic, which the developers expect to be more relevant with this detail in light.

The developers, meanwhile, added a series of details to the Matchday mode with the aim of recreating what happens before, during and after the game, both inside and outside. The changing rooms, the press and even the fans are shown.

As it happens in franchises like Madden and NHL, the match data can be seen with augmented reality, through graphics included in the field of play. The probability of winning related to the moment of the match is also measured, as well as information related to the movement of the players. This allows you to make strategic decisions without having to interrupt the game. Data such as Expected Goals (expected goals according to the plays) are also part of this new era, as is already the case in real football.

The designers of the user interface have simplified it, making it more accessible to reach the preferred modes of each gamer. Explaining what they are going to do clearly in each one. In turn, it combines the tabular design with direct access lists in quick jumps.

The game we all play

The mode Ultimate Team, already key for many players, players from women’s teams were finally included. However, it is not the only novelty. Evolutions allows each athlete’s cards to improve permanently as you progress through matches and meet challenges. This even with cards that are silver category.

Other details that can be obtained are cosmetic aspects, as well as improvements in the style of play, which can add to the evolution of a player. Of course, the jump in these changes has its limits but the function allows you to maintain and improve an athlete that you consider key for your squads.

As far as the players are concerned, there will be regular cards but also special, championship and icon cards. We have already seen, for example, the legendary Mia Hamm in progress. We know that it will already be a lot to ask “La Pele” Vargas (1971 world runner-up, with a career until 90) as an icon card, but in a mode where we have even seen uniforms inspired by Chespirito, well…

The women’s cards will originate from the English Super League, the North American NSWL, the F League, the women’s Bundesliga, the French women’s league, the Women’s Champions League. This will represent more than 1,600 regularly available players. In turn, taking advantage of the fact that there are countries and clubs with female and male participation, this can help the chemistry in the team.

The cards also show the characteristic PlayStyles that you can take advantage of each athlete. Even the special ones for the best footballers, which gives each card more depth beyond the stats. This added to greater facilities to organize your lineup and optimize how to place them to take advantage of their chemistry and possibilities.

When it comes to tactical possibilities, the developers have promised things that make it easier to find the right formation and play style for your squad. From the Tiki Taka, increasingly in disuse, to the Gegenpressing of the German school that has catapulted the teams of jurgen klopp. Naturally, the commitment is that each of these options provide different opportunities depending on the ability of each player.

race to victory

Career Mode, in this case, seeks to expand the experience by hiring specialized scouts and trainers. This added to the possibilities of budgeting and planning, as well as the preparation of matches through game plans and physical preparation. Through this, you can even generate temporary advantages in the style of play, often ideal for the match you are going to play. As for the player role, you can hire an agent that gives you better possibilities.

Don’t you want to play all the games and throw it in Manager mode? Take advantage of the tactical view and make appropriate changes at the right time, seeing the possibilities that the rival and the situation leave you. Everything so that, when you win the title, you and your family enjoy new celebration sequences.

Clubs and Volta have crossplay between PS5, Xbox Series and PC, as well as between PS4 and Xbox One. Since, in this modality, the seasons are adjusted from time to time and allows you to further create your team’s identity.

EA Sports FC will launch on September 29, with Early Access on September 22. It will be available in Xbox One, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC and Nintendo Switch.