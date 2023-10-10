Electronic Arts has shared details on fan engagement in the EA Sports FC ecosystem following the release of the game: over 11.3 million players around the world, also through EA Play, in the first week of EA Sports FC 24 are took to the field. EA Sports FC Mobile broke franchise records by reaching 2.2 million people who installed the application on the first day. In the ten days following launch, a total of over 11.2 million new users downloaded the mobile game. “We are thrilled that so many fans have jumped into the World’s Greatest Game with both EA Sports FC 24 and FC Mobile in just a few days since launch,” said Cam Weber, President of EA Sports. “As well as welcoming back millions of long-standing players, new players to FC 24 have increased by almost 20% compared to last year, demonstrating the enthusiasm of football fans around the world to join the Club. We’re building the largest soccer community in the world through EA Sports FC, and we’re just getting started.” Fans playing EA Sports FC 24 still have the opportunity to become an FC Founder. By playing before November 1, 2023, you will be able to unlock exclusive benefits, including in-game items, objectives and tasks in Ultimate Team, including the Founder Evolution experience. Users who log in to EA Sports FC Mobile before November 30, 2023 will also have the opportunity to win a Founders Pack Ambassador Player Item:

Vinícius Júnior, Real Madrid CF

Erling Haaland, Manchester City FC

Virgil van Dijk, Liverpool FC

Son Heung-min, Tottenham Hotspur FC

Jude Bellingham, Real Madrid CF

Diogo Jota, Liverpool FC

Jack Grealish, Manchester City FC

Federico Chiesa, Juventus

Enzo Fernández, Chelsea FC

Youssoufa Moukoko, Borussia Dortmund