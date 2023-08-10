EA Sports FC Mobile was officially announced by Electronic Arts complete with trailer debut and exit date: The game will be available in free-to-play format on iOS and Android starting September 26th.
A few hours after the trailer for the Ultimate Team mode of EA Sports FC 24, the American publisher has seen fit to present the new version of the mobile gameswhich will see the presence of Vini Jr. as a cover athlete.
“We are pleased to announce Wines Jr. as the Official Cover Athlete of EAS FC Mobile,” EA said. for the spectacular.”
“I’m thrilled to be the cover star of EA Sports FC Mobile and can’t wait to share this excitement with fans around the world,” said Vini Jr. “Football is more than just a sport and participating in this celebration is a dream.”
The news
Electronic Arts has announced that starting from August 24 will unveil the novelty of EA Sports FC Mobile with weekly appointments in which all aspects of the experience will be deepened, which will include introductory scenes for matches, new cameras, improved replays and additional commentary.
Also renewed i touch controlswhich promise an approach never so immediate on mobile, a new shooting system and a much more convincing representation of the peculiarities and personalities of the various players.
In terms of content, EA Sports FC Mobile will be able to count on over 18,000 players, more than 500 teams and 25 leagues, as well as the official licenses of the UEFA Champions League, Premier League, Bundesliga and LALIGA EA Sports.
