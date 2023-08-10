EA Sports FC Mobile was officially announced by Electronic Arts complete with trailer debut and exit date: The game will be available in free-to-play format on iOS and Android starting September 26th.

A few hours after the trailer for the Ultimate Team mode of EA Sports FC 24, the American publisher has seen fit to present the new version of the mobile gameswhich will see the presence of Vini Jr. as a cover athlete.

“We are pleased to announce Wines Jr. as the Official Cover Athlete of EAS FC Mobile,” EA said. for the spectacular.”

“I’m thrilled to be the cover star of EA Sports FC Mobile and can’t wait to share this excitement with fans around the world,” said Vini Jr. “Football is more than just a sport and participating in this celebration is a dream.”