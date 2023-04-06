EA Sports FC was shown as a surprise with a first teaser and some important details, waiting for a official presentation announced for next July. The question everyone is asking, however, is this: will it be able to collect the same success as FIFA?

It is not at all obvious, when you think about it, and a lot depends on how Electronic Arts will move in the weeks that separate us from reveal. To begin with, in the press release published in conjunction with the first EA Sports FC teaser, the publisher listed a series of official licenses that will find their place in the game.

It is a universal language for football fans: the confirmation that, despite the name change, the characteristics that have always distinguished this production are still the same and rely precisely on the presence of real players and teams, championships and events faithfully reproduced.

Naturally we will see an evolution of the project, and in this sense the short video appears very significant, going over the history of FIFA and the changes which it has undergone over the years, passing from the raster graphics of the origins on the 16-bit consoles to get to today’s polygons and effects.

Let me be clear: no one expects a revolution, but there is a concrete possibility that Electronic Arts wants to enhance this particular occasion by including a large number of significant newsboth in terms of gameplay and in terms of structure and graphics.

Ideas that perhaps the development team had been preparing for some time, and which have been deliberately set aside, set aside thinking about the debut of the new franchise and how important it is to ensure that the gap with respect to the valid FIFA 23 is well perceived by users.

The great unknown remainsbroad casual base that every year he goes to the store to buy the new edition of FIFA, and that in a few months he might find it difficult not to go home with a mixed martial arts simulator.

Never as in this case will the Electronic Arts promotional machine have to work overtime, also taking advantage of the fact that for the moment that well-established and popular name, the one that kids and/or their parents will ask the clerk on duty, has not yet succeeded no one else to grab it.

