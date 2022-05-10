Electronic Arts has announced that in 2023 its soccer games will continue under a new brand: EA Sports FC. “Our vision for EA Sports FC is to create the largest and most impactful football club in the world, at the epicenter of football fandom, “he said. Andrew Wilson, CEO of Electronic Arts. “For nearly 30 years, we have built the largest football community in the world, with hundreds of millions of players, thousands of partner athletes and hundreds of leagues, federations and teams. EA Sports FC will be the club for each of them, and for the football fans from all over the world “. More information will be available in the summer of 2023, but we already know that there will be over 300 individually licensed partners for the game, giving players access to more than 19,000 athletes across 700 teams, in 100 stadiums and over 30 leagues across the country. world. EA will further increase the reach and power of its football licensing portfolio by maintaining and expanding licensed football content, and innovate new areas related to women’s and grassroots football for the global community. The introduction of EA Sports FC it will have no impact on current EA Sports, EA and FIFA global soccer games will release a new one in the fall



EA Sports FIFA

. Wilson added: “We are grateful for our many years of great collaboration with FIFA. The future of global football is very bright, and fandom around the world has never been stronger. We have an incredible opportunity to put EA Sports FC at the center of this sport and to bring even more innovative and authentic experiences to the ever wider football audience “.