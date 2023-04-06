EA Sports FCthe expected heir to FIFAwas shown by Electronic Arts with a first teaser and some details, looking forward to the presentation official football game, which apparently will take place next July.

As you will no doubt remember, last May the publisher announced that FIFA would change its name to EA Sports FC from 2023, precisely following a break in relations with FIFA: a revolution for such a popular and consolidated brand, but what will be the fruits of this choice?

“The EA SPORTS FC platform hosts the most important competitions, championships and personalities of men’s and women’s football”, reads the official website, which therefore confirms the presence of the same licenses used so far by the sports series, reporting them in a list that includes others:

Premier League

UEFA Champions League for men and women

LaLiga

Bundesliga

League 1

A league

Conmebol Libertadores

Women’s Super League

nwl extension

According to the official press release published by EA, in the coming days the EA Sports UFC brand will make its debut in over one hundred matches of the major leagues internationally, while strategic collaborations have been forged with some of the most famous figures in the world of football .

“This is where the EA SPORTS FC story begins,” said Nick Wlodyka, SVP & GM, EA SPORTS FC. “We are building on our 30 years of leadership and history by creating experiences that unite the global football community and continuing to carry it into a fan-friendly future. EA SPORTS FC will be a symbol for the sport, of innovation and change, and we are excited to show our fans more about the future coming in July.”

The game logo draws inspiration from triangular shapes, a geometric figure that is part of football culture but also tells the evolution of polygonal graphics and finally defines the indicator that in EA Sports FC will indicate the player we are using at that moment.

The starting point will obviously be the platform built so far, which will allow the new title to boast over 19,000 fully licensed footballers, 700 clubs and 30 leagues, as well as the support of over 300 global partners “which will allow for further expansion in areas including both women’s and youth football.”

“Through our long-standing partnership with EA SPORTS, we are able to connect fans around the world to the Premier League and recognize the importance of the younger generation in shaping the future of football,” said Richard Masters, Chief Executive of the Premier League. “We look forward to the relationship evolving through the launch of EA SPORTS FC, whether that be driving developments in the ePremier League, opening up new football pitches for the benefit of UK communities, or it’s about providing fans with exciting gaming experiences.”

“We are proud to foster innovation in football and our partnership with EA SPORTS FC exemplifies this mission,” said Javier Tebas, President of LaLiga. “EA SPORTS FC will be a focal point for the positive growth of football and we will continue to look for new and innovative ways to engage fans in LaLiga matches.”

“The NWSL’s partnership agreement with EA SPORTS for 2022 was not only a milestone moment for women’s soccer, but also a long-term vision and investment,” said Jessica Berman, commissioner of the NWSL. “The next chapter of The World’s Game is all about recognizing the incredible talent and impact that leagues like the NWSL offer to every type of football fan, and EA SPORTS FC will do just that and more.”

“Fans around the world can discover and build lasting connections with clubs and players through video games, and it’s vital that major football leagues like the Bundesliga use the best platforms to engage this group of fans,” said Peer Naubert, Chief Marketing Officer, Bundesliga International. “Our partnership with EA SPORTS allows us to do exactly that through EA SPORTS FC and we hope our fans are as excited about the future of football as we are.”

“Fans are the backbone of world football and a victory for them is a victory for the sport as a whole,” said Juan Emilio Roa, marketing and commercial director of CONMEBOL. “By partnering with EA SPORTS FC, we are offering fans the best way to experience CONMEBOL football off the pitch and the chance to join a club that prides itself on the inclusion and advancement of the game we all love.”

“For football to progress, the upliftment and equality of women’s football needs to be the focus,” said Navin Singh, commercial director of the Football Association. “EA SPORTS FC will offer fans an unparalleled women’s gaming experience that will highlight the importance and impact of women’s football. We know fans have been asking for more opportunities to get involved in the Barclays WSL, and EA SPORTS FC delivers an answer.”