The official announcement finally arrives rumored “substitute” for FIFA at home EA. FIFA has in fact decided to interrupt its agreements with the videogame house, which has had to reinvent its brand par excellence.

The new arcade title dedicated to football is called EA Sports FCand was presented today on the EA official site.

EA therefore continues to focus on the simulation of the most famous sport in the world, yes with a new graphic design, but not losing sight of the historical partners.

As reported by the note from EA itself, the official collaborations with the main world championships continue: Premier LeagueLiga, Bundesliga and our Serie A I stand by EA once again.

The experience lived on Fifa fully returns: Ultimate Team, Volta Football and all the most loved simulator modes will also be present in EA Sports FC.

To make a few numbers: they will be present further on 17,000 players, 100 official stadiums, 700 teams and 30 leagues.

How long will we have to wait for see EA Sports FC in action? Not very much. As announced by EA itself, we will receive new information about it during the summer, this July to be precise.