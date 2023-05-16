By now it is surely known to all as fifa 23 was the last football game of Electronic Arts to be published under this name; relations between the company and the football federation ended and now the publishing house found itself forced to relaunch its football games under a new name. So it was born EA Sports FCthe new soccer game published by Electronic Arts.

The news has been revealed for a while but the title did not yet have a release date which, however, seems to be revealed to the general public soon. Second Tom Henderson Of Insider Gaming in fact, EA Sports FC will be officially announced towards half Julyprecisely between 12 and 13. Obviously for now it’s just a rumor but it seems that on that occasion we would also have pre-order details and small gameplay images. FIFA 23 was a huge success, in just six months it surpassed the sales of the previous title to become the best-selling title in the history of the brand.

We do not know whether the termination of relations with the FIFA may have somewhat affected the success of the franchise but at the moment we can only wish EA Sports FC the same success as the previous Electronic Arts football titles.