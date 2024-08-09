EA Sports is bringing a lot of changes to FC 25 Ultimate Team, including the new player role system, the removal of contracts, and more. A number of positions and formations are being removed or adjusted in this new edition, which should have a significant impact on the meta, which is so disliked by players.

Three positions were eliminated to simplify team training, three training courses were eliminated, and five training courses were adapted.

Make your best #FC25 moments even better with EA SPORTS Highlighter, a new in-game replay editor. Pre-order now: https://t.co/v6z8QzPaKq pic.twitter.com/p1yfFu0GNy — EA SPORTS FC (@EASPORTSFC) August 6, 2024

4-4-1-1 (other variations of this formation are available)

4-3-3 (5)

5-2-2-1

The 4-3-3 (5) formation, or more commonly known as the False 9 formation, is no longer available to coincide with the retirement of the AT position.

4-3-2-1: Both AT players have been replaced by MOC

5-3-2: DLG/DLD are replaced by standard DG/DD

5-2-3: Same as above

5-2-1-2: Same as above

3-4-2-1: AT positions have been replaced by MOC

Some players will now perform better in their new adjusted position, thanks to the player role system.