Three positions and eight formations have been removed or adjusted for EA Sports FC 25 Ultimate Team, as revealed in the trailer released by the publisher on Monday.
EA Sports is bringing a lot of changes to FC 25 Ultimate Team, including the new player role system, the removal of contracts, and more. A number of positions and formations are being removed or adjusted in this new edition, which should have a significant impact on the meta, which is so disliked by players.
Three positions were eliminated to simplify team training, three training courses were eliminated, and five training courses were adapted.
The following positions are being removed: AT, DL, and DLD. Going forward, all five-defender lineups will have LB/RB, which will simplify the overall system and should also improve Draft mode after EA Sports already made the necessary change to automatically move players into an eligible system this year.
The following have been removed:
4-4-1-1 (other variations of this formation are available)
4-3-3 (5)
5-2-2-1
The 4-3-3 (5) formation, or more commonly known as the False 9 formation, is no longer available to coincide with the retirement of the AT position.
Here you have all the adapted training courses:
4-3-2-1: Both AT players have been replaced by MOC
5-3-2: DLG/DLD are replaced by standard DG/DD
5-2-3: Same as above
5-2-1-2: Same as above
3-4-2-1: AT positions have been replaced by MOC
Some players will now perform better in their new adjusted position, thanks to the player role system.
