Electronics Arts Inc. and CONMEBOL, the world’s oldest continental confederation and the governing body of soccer in South America, have announced a multi-year renewal of their partnership with EA sports. The agreement will see EA become CONMEBOL’s exclusive Sports Video Gaming Partner, ensuring the presence of South America’s most prestigious football competitions in the new EA Sports FC brand ecosystem. The agreement will also allow both organizations to offer a complete football experience to South American fans, thanks to the integration of the licenses of world-renowned CONMEBOL competitions, such as CONMEBOL Libertadores, CONMEBOL Sudamericana, CONMEBOL Recopa and CONMEBOL eLibertadores.

“Authenticity is at the heart of the EA Sports FC experience and our renewed partnership with CONMEBOL celebrates and uplifts South American football globally,” said David Jackson, VP Brand, EA Sports FC. “Association partnerships are key to building an innovative and ever-evolving football platform for fans around the world, and we are thrilled that CONMEBOL is sharing our vision for the future of football with EA Sports FC.” EA Sports will also support grassroots football across the region with its EA Sports FC Futures platform by joining forces with the CONMEBOL Evolución programme. By supporting CONMEBOL Evolución, EA Sports aligns with its global goal of promoting the growth and development of soccer around the world. Additionally, EA Sports will continue to help elevate and promote women’s soccer by becoming an Official Sponsor of the CONMEBOL Libertadores Femenina Real Tournament.