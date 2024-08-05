Electronic Arts has released a video dedicated to the Ultimate Team mode of EA Sports FC 25which delves into the features and innovations of this important feature, which we will naturally find in the new edition of the football game.

First of all it will be possible to also address the Ultimate Team experience in Rush modechoosing our favorite player, forming a team with friends and taking to the field to compete in intense five-on-five matches in order to obtain rewards that can then be used to improve the Ultimate Team roster.

FC IQ Ultimate Team will also see improved team and manager behaviour, while newly designed stadiums and more immersive live broadcast sequences will provide a fresh take on the way this content is presented.

We will find finally an evolution linked to cosmetic objectswith the ability to add additional details, change certain components such as backgrounds, borders and sound effects, and much more.