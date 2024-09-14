EA Sports FC is preparing for her return to school. The new installment of the series, FC 25, will be released on September 27, an opportunity for the American franchise to reveal the ratings of the best players in the game. Today we are going to review the top ten of the female branch.
Since the launch of EA FC 24 last year, women’s football has taken on an added importance in the game. The addition of women to the popular Ultimate Team mode has not only allowed EA Sports FC fans to take a deeper interest in women’s football than usual, but it has also allowed us to offer a more informed look at women’s teams beyond the virtual world.
As the official launch of EA Sports FC 25 draws closer, the game’s developers have revealed the ranking of the 25 highest-rated players in this new part of the series. Alexia Putellas is no longer the player with the highest overall rating, ahead of one of her teammates at FC Barcelona.
Aitana Bonmati, the 2023 Ballon d’Or winner, logically occupies the first place in this ranking. The Barcelona player is not only the highest-rated player, but also has the highest overall rating in this work, male and female players combined. A status that the midfielder shares with Kylian Mbappé, Rodri and Erling Haaland, who also inherited the rating of 91.
|
PLAYER
|
EQUIPMENT
|
RATING
|
Aitana Bonmatí
|
Barcelona
|
91
|
Alexia Putellas
|
Barcelona
|
90
|
Caroline Graham
|
Chelsea
|
90
|
Sam Kerr
|
Barcelona
|
90
|
Sophia Smith
|
Portland Thorns
|
89
|
Ada Hegerberg
|
Lyon
|
89
|
Mapi Leon
|
Barcelona
|
89
|
Marie Katoto
|
PSG
|
88
|
Debinha
|
KC Current
|
88
|
Kadidiatou Diani
|
Lyon
|
88
More information on the confirmed ratings for EA Sports FC 25:
