After the substantial deep dive dedicated to tactics and roles this week, the next one EA Sports FC 25 In-Depth Video will be entirely dedicated to one of the main novelties of the new game, namely the mode Rush 5 vs 5.

The date and time to mark on your calendar is very close: the film will in fact be available starting from 5pm Italian time tomorrow, Monday 29th July. As with the previous videos, this one will also offer an in-depth overview of this new mode that will talk in detail about how it works and its peculiarities.