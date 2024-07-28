Electronic Arts will soon release a new in-depth video for EA Sports FC 25 dedicated entirely to the new 5V5 Rush mode.
After the substantial deep dive dedicated to tactics and roles this week, the next one EA Sports FC 25 In-Depth Video will be entirely dedicated to one of the main novelties of the new game, namely the mode Rush 5 vs 5.
The date and time to mark on your calendar is very close: the film will in fact be available starting from 5pm Italian time tomorrow, Monday 29th July. As with the previous videos, this one will also offer an in-depth overview of this new mode that will talk in detail about how it works and its peculiarities.
Will Volta Football’s replacement live up to expectations?
You can watch the video starting from the indicated time directly from the player below, or by reaching the EA Sports YouTube channel at this address. Of course we will also share the video on our pages as soon as it is available.
A replacement for Volta Football, Rush 5v5 mode splits players into teams of four plus a goalkeeper controlled by AI using a modified version of the 11-a-side football ruleswhich includes rolling penalties and the blue card, which removes a player from the pitch for 1 minute. It will be available in Kick-Off for those who want to set up a game quickly, but also within Career, Club and Ultimate Team.
We also talked about it in our hands-on review of EA Sports FC 25, where we offered you our first impressions of the new soccer game from Electronic Arts, which we remind you will be available from September 27 on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC. If you haven’t seen it yet, here’s the in-depth gameplay video published a few days ago.
