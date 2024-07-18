This premium pass will be available for purchase through the FC Points and FUT Coins and will work similarly to the free Season Pass seen in the previous Ultimate Team game in the series: players will receive XP by completing daily and weekly challenges and objectives, which will level up the pass and earn rewards, such as boosters, player packs, and so on. All players will unlock the rewards of the free track, while the Premium track rewards will be reserved for those who have purchased the paid pass.

Among the innovations introduced for EA Sports FC 25 there is also a new one Paid Season Pass which is in addition to the free one, with various rewards, such as customization items, which can be unlocked through Career, Pro Clubs and Ultimate Team.

The paid pass will not have exclusive rewards

This detail had been suggested by some shots circulating online and on social media, but now more details have arrived from VG247.com, which was able to view official images and receive information about it directly from EA Sports, which specified that The Premium Pass will not have any exclusive reward types compared to the free one.

“The free tier is essentially what players are seeing in the game today,” Ultimate Team producer Karthik Venkateshan told VG247. “Then there’s the premium pass, which is something we’re adding to the game. It’s going to be a shared thing across clubs, career, and Ultimate Team. That’s new to EA Sports FC 25.”

“There’s nothing in the paid tier that you can’t earn in the free tier,” explained Richard Waltz, game design director for Ultimate Team. “There’s no exclusive reward that forces you to buy it. We’ll have players, packs, that sort of thing, in clubs, customization options. Also, it’s important to note that it’s available for both coins and FC Points, so you can decide for yourself.”

It has not yet been revealed how many FUT Coins or FC Points will be needed to purchase the Premium Pass, with more information likely to arrive in the coming weeks. Before we leave you, a reminder that EA Sports FC 25 will be available on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Switch starting from September 27, 2025. Here are our first impressions after trying it.