Somehow, EA Sports FC 25 managed to capture the attention of football game fans for all the adjustments to the game mechanics it has. As always, it is very easy to say that the changes from one installment to another are minimal, but in this case there are details that we should not lose sight of and they are related to Ultimate Team.

In addition to what we already saw from Rush and all the new animations on the players, we will have more and that will translate into getting into an important feature within EA Sports FC 25 Ultimate Team.

Ultimate Team is a very popular and controversial mode at the same time, as it can depend on the money invested in this feature. However, good management of player cards is also key to an efficient gaming experience.

The section that received an adjustment in Ultimate Team was the evolutions. This feature was introduced in the previous installment, but it had its restrictions. Now, the management of cards and their evolutions is much clearer.

Source: EA Sports

For example, when a card exceeded the maximum of an attribute, you could no longer use the evolution. In this release, you can now use that card in evo, but you won’t get the full boost. So players will be able to use the card in whatever way they want.

You can even customize the cards to have visual details.

We also recommend: The launch of FIFA 2K does not worry the EA Sports FC team

When is EA Sports FC 25 coming out?

EA Sports FC 25 will be released on September 27 on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on September 27. Those who want to get in a few days early will have to go for the Ultimate Edition, which comes with several extra perks.

Are you going to enter? EA Sports FC 25? Follow the conversation at Discord from TierraGamer and don’t miss the best of gaming in our feed Google news.