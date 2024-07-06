If we pay attention to what an informant said, there will be news about this very soon. EA Sports FC 25the second installment of its respective series developed by EA Sports and published by Electronic Arts. The game will reportedly be available in September.

The above was revealed by Billlbil-Kun, who has previously shared reports that turned out to be true. He also stated that complete information will be available in the next 10 days.

Billlbil-Kun also noted that EA Sports FC 25 It will come in two versions, Standard and Ultimate Edition. As the name suggests, the first is the regular edition, but the second will include some extras.

We Recommend: EA Sports FC 24 will feature UEFA Euro 2024 and will be free.

Players who purchase the Ultimate Edition will receive a week of early access. Some say this is becoming a standard for Electronic Arts’ football titles. There will always be those who want to play their games early.

Fountain: EA.

Something Billlbil-Kun also points out is that EA Play players will also receive this benefit along with a 10-hour trial. EA Sports FC 25. Likewise, they will receive a discount with the currency unit within the game.

One option you will have is to transfer your balance between EA Sports FC 24 and its successor, but it’s a one-time offer. There will no doubt be players who decide to take advantage of the above, which is certainly handy.

🚨 UPCOMING RELEASE 🚨 Here is the release date of EA Sports FC 25, the successor of FC 24 Our report also includes:

🗒️ Game Editions

📅 Early access details

💵 Pricing#FC25 #eafc25 https://t.co/ivFS8MAd03 — billbil-kun (@billbil_kun) July 5, 2024

When could it be announced? EA Sports FC 25? There are those who say that it could be at the final game of UEFA Euro 2024, where the audience of football fans would be at its highest.

Fountain. EA.

That would be Sunday, July 14, 2024, so it’s worth keeping an eye out. Electronic Arts currently has a partnership with UEFA, so the above makes perfect sense. So all that remains is to wait.

Apart from EA Sports FC 25 We have more information about video games at TierraGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.