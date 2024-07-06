EA Sports FC 25 will be released in September 2024, with a seven-day early-access period expected to launch on September 20.

That’s according to French website Dealabs and prolific leaker billbil-kun, who has accurately leaked gaming intel ahead of time in the past.



“EA Sports FC 25 will be released on 27th September, 2024,” the website claims. “The game will be available in 2 editions, Standard and Ultimate. Owners of the Ultimate edition will benefit from 7 days’ early access, starting on September 20, 2024. EA Play members will also benefit from this early access with a 10-hour trial.”

According to the same site, the Standard and Ultimate editions are expected to retail for around £60/€70/$70 and £90/€100/$100, respectively.

PlayStation Game Size has also since publicly corroborated Dealabs’ claim that the football game will be released on PS4, which may mean it’s also coming to Xbox One, too.

🙏🏻💚 and yes, PS4 ✅ — PlayStation Game Size (@PlaystationSize) July 5, 2024

If you’ve yet to bite the bullet on EA Sports FC 24, you might be interested to know that the soccer sim joined Xbox and PC Game Pass last month.

The Chinese Room’s oil rig horror Still Wakes the Deep was a day one release across Xbox Series X/S, PC, and cloud, whereas EA Sports FC 24 arrived on 25th June, just in time for football fans enjoying the UEFA Euro 2024 tournament.

In May, EA Sports FC fans responded angrily after EA altered a perceived issue with FUT rewards providing “unintended results”.