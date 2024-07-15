EA Sports FC 25 will be officially announced on Wednesday, July 17th: this was revealed by the well-known leaker billbilk-kun, who as we know has a frightening history with regards to rumours that have later turned out to be reliable.

Alongside the reveal, which we imagine will take place through the release of a cinematic trailer, Electronic Arts will also open Game Reservations on various platforms, which have not yet been confirmed.

The news of the EA Sports FC 25 Announcement Date It arrived a few hours after the leak regarding the cover athlete of the new edition and the details on the Ultimate Edition, which will also see our Gianluigi Buffon on the cover.