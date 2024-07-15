EA Sports FC 25 will be officially announced on Wednesday, July 17th: this was revealed by the well-known leaker billbilk-kun, who as we know has a frightening history with regards to rumours that have later turned out to be reliable.
Alongside the reveal, which we imagine will take place through the release of a cinematic trailer, Electronic Arts will also open Game Reservations on various platforms, which have not yet been confirmed.
The news of the EA Sports FC 25 Announcement Date It arrived a few hours after the leak regarding the cover athlete of the new edition and the details on the Ultimate Edition, which will also see our Gianluigi Buffon on the cover.
There’s really very little left now
It seems that there is very little time left until the official presentation of EA Sports FC 25, which, according to billbil-kun, will arrive in stores on September 27, with seven-day early access (so from September 20th) for those who purchase the Ultimate Edition.
That’s not all: EA Play subscribers will be able to download for free a ten hour demo to get started in EA Sports FC 25 and then possibly transfer the progress made to the full version of the game after purchasing it.
Finally, billbil-kun also reported that the prices of the new edition will not be different from those of EA Sports FC 24.
