With the start of the new football season, EA Sports Fc 25 makes its debut, and it is the first update after the rebranding and separation from FIFA last year. The game, which features Jude Bellingham on the cover, promises innovations and improvements, but will it be enough to win over fans? Ea Sports FC 25 is based on HyperMotion V technology, which offers faithful reproduction of player movements and greater variety in visual details. However, the Frostbite graphics engine shows no significant changes, leaving a feeling of déjà vu compared to last year. Despite this, the gameplay has been refined, with more realistic duel management and more pronounced player inertia, with even more realistic action movement.

One of the most interesting innovations is the introduction of the FC IQ system, which provides personalized tactical advice during matches. This function, especially useful for less experienced players, could become a key element in strategies between friends. Furthermore, the ability to assign specific roles to players, both in and out of possession, adds a further level of tactical depth. Also new is the Kings League-inspired Rush mode, which offers 5v5 matches with simplified rules, such as no offsides in certain areas of the pitch and MLS-style penalties. This fast and fun mode represents an interesting alternative to the traditional Ultimate Team experience and could become one of the most played.

Ultimate Team remains the centerpiece of Ea Sports FC 25, with its combination of competitiveness and microtransactions. Reducing the number of games needed to qualify for tournaments makes the mode more accessible, but the challenge of building the perfect team remains intact. Despite the introduction of new features such as FC IQ and the ability to manage youth teams through Rush, Career mode fails to reach the level of narrative immersion of titles such as Football Manager. However, lovers of tactical control and the long-term evolution of the team will still find interesting elements.

Ea Sports Fc 25 does not revolutionize the gameplay, but offers gradual improvements that make the experience more realistic and engaging. New modes like Rush and the FC IQ system add freshness, while Ultimate Team continues to be the beating heart of the title. Despite the lack of real revolutions and the loss of some important licenses, virtual football fans will find in Ea Sports Fc 25 a satisfying simulation, capable of entertaining throughout the season.

Format: PS5 (tested version), PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, Switch, PC Publisher: Electronic Arts Developer: EA Vancouver, EA Romania, EA Canada Vote: 8/10