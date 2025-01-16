EA Sports FC 25 is the protagonist of a major update that begins today. But, make no mistake, this is not just any one; It is an update that can be considered, without exaggeration, as a revolution in gameplay of the famous soccer simulator. In fact, some crucial game dynamics will be modified that are related to the management of the attacks and defensesand the AI ​​that takes care of the human player’s teammates will be significantly improved. The stated goal of the developers at Electronic Arts is to improve the overall experience. These are the highlights of what has been called Gameplay Refresh Update.

The most important update, free

The update has been released for free today, January 16. HE describe like the most important update in the history of the famous series known in its day as FIFAtaking into account the updates that have arrived in a row and not from one generation to another. In total, there are 50 dynamics involved in the update, which takes into account all phases of the virtual game, from the movements of the goalkeepers to each type of shot and pass, including the movements of the formation aligned in the defense phases and attack.

After a tackle, the player will now have more control of the recovered ball.

It is also will improve realism in a series of situations that until now perplexed some, such as the frustration of constantly being recovered by defenders when running with the ball at your feet towards the goal, for example during a counterattack. or when The ball is lost most of the time after a well-executed counterattack.

An example of how AI-controlled players follow the human player’s counterattack.

The artificial intelligence that controls teammates will now cooperate more and are able to understand the player’s intentions alive. Other significant improvements include a greater reaction capacity of goalkeepers when shooting at the near post, greater precision in shots taken inside the penalty area and faster low passes that are therefore more effective in frenetic actions. The main objective is, therefore, to guarantee a more immersive experience in benefit of spectacle and entertainment.

Article originally published in WIRED Italy. Adapted by Mauricio Serfatty Godoy.