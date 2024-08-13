Ea sports fc 25, in an official note, has revealed the new Heroes formation, a selection of 13 football legends who will make their debut in the Football Ultimate Team mode.

Those who pre-order the Ultimate Edition of Ea sports fc 25 by August 20 will receive an item “Origin Hero” since the beginning of Early Access, which will evolve into “Prime Hero” on November 28, revealing all the potential.

An evocative comic-style trailer featuring Heroes like Eden Hazard, Tim Howard, Laura Georges and Maicon showcasing their transformations from up-and-coming players to full-fledged football superheroes has been released by Electronic Arts, highlighting the unique abilities they will bring to the pitch in the new edition of the game.

“There are many heroes in this beautiful game that we love all over the world, and the fact that I am one of this year’s FC Heroes is really special to me.”said Tim Howard. “I’m excited to play goalie in FC 25“.

The full list of new Heroes includes iconic names such as Blaise Matuidi, Celia Šašić, Eden Hazard, Fara Williams, Guti, Jaap Stam, Jamie Carragher, Laura Georges, Maicon, Marek Hamšík, Mohammed Noor, Tim Howard, Zé Roberto. These players will be available in Ultimate Team, ready to inspire a new generation of fans.





“Whether it’s a well-paced challenge, a breathless run, a last-minute victory or something in between, hero status among the fans is an honorable recognition for any footballer.“, said Charlie Villiers, Sr. Director, Franchise Marketing Ea sports fc. “With this year’s incredible roster of Heroes coming to Ultimate Team in September, we wanted to capture the moments that defined commitment to their club and celebrate these players’ journeys to cement their status as Heroes.“.

For those who want to play on the go, Ea sports fc Mobile will be introducing Heroes throughout the year. Ea sports fc 25 will be available on September 27, 2024, with early access for Ultimate Edition owners starting September 20. Ea Play members will also enjoy exclusive benefits, including 10 hours early access, monthly tokens for Football Ultimate Team Draft, and more.