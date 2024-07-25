One of the most interesting and impactful is undoubtedly FC IQ or the new system created by EA Sports with the help of billions of footballer data collected in collaboration with Opta Sports, which has allowed revolutionize the way roles are classified on the field making them even more faithful and realistic to their real counterparts.

As promised, Electronic Arts has today released a gameplay in-depth video Of EA Sports FC 25 thanks to which the most interesting new features of the new football title are explored with regards to the actual action on the pitch.

FC IQ and Focus

To be precise, FC IQ brings to the table over 50 new roles, 31 of which are unique and designed for the brightest stars of international football, each characterised by specific characteristics, with bonuses and penalties that players will have to take into account to develop the most effective tactic that best suits their playing style.

FC IQ roles are added to the classic ones positionswhich as always define the part of the field occupied by the players and which determines the formation. And to the delight of players who love personalized tactics, to further stratify everything comes the Focusor the attitude of that player for that role, which could be attacking, balanced or defensive.

We had the opportunity to talk to you about these and other important new features of EA Sports FC 25 in our review of the new iteration of the Electronic Arts football series, which we remind you will be available starting from September 27th on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. Here’s everything you need to know about the various editions, early access, beta, and trial versions, as well as confirmed licenses.