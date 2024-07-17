You’ve already seen that Jude Bellingham is the cover artist for EA Sports FC 25, but what’s so special about this game compared to the previous one? Well, beyond the graphical improvements or the fact that it still uses HyperMotion, they decided to ditch Volta and go for something called Rush.

The thing is that Rush is the mode that takes the place of Volta. It is narrated in English by Don Fernando Palomo and is a kind of very casual mode to play with friends online in a 5v5 match, but with all the flashiness that such a casual mode can have in EA Sports FC 25.

Rush’s presentation is spectacular, but much more sober than Volta’s. Let’s say it maintains a spirit more focused on sports and not so much on the freestyle that the previous mode offered. Come on, they’re not playing in sweatpants and sweatshirts, they’re even the original teams.

Rush is a social experience made for you to play with friends, in other words, online play is still encouraged. It’s integrated into all of the game modes that are there. It’s not a standalone mode and is incorporated into the ones that are already there. This is because they want to breathe new life into a new gaming experience.

How to play Rush in EA Sports FC 25

One of the reasons why Rush mode was made within EA Sports FC 25 It’s because they want to take advantage of the progression system that the game already has. Now, this new mode is not like Volta and due to the feedback from the community, EA decided to remove this mode.

This mode has a deep experience, because it uses as a base what is an 11 v 11 game, only here you have 4 players and a goalkeeper, making the game experience as easy as possible and also generating interaction between the players. Also, the size of the field is adequate so that it is neither too open nor closed, causing the pace to be fast. Also, there are no pre-established positions, everything depends on how well you manage the players to face the matches.

Source: EA Sports

It’s worth noting that Rush will be played in Ultimate Team and with clubs in a new stadium that was designed in collaboration with Nike. You’ll have colored lights, drone shows, and all that stuff that will give a much more futuristic presentation to the gaming experience.

There are also some very specific features in Rush: game length and tiebreakers, blue cards that take a player out of the game, a start to the game where players chase the ball instead of a traditional kick off, shoot outs instead of penalties and three offside lines. All of this creates a real differentiator with the gameplay experience.

It will remind you of a certain league

We have to be honest, what it shows us EA Sports FC 25 With Rush it’s a much more professional presentation than Volta was. There’s a stadium, drones, players wearing their original uniforms, the grass is green, there’s a lot of production.

The rules are also very clear and are more or less flexible compared to those of a real match, but without falling into unnecessary ridicule. In short, the spectacle is still football itself. Now, this will certainly remind you of what the King’s League is, except that here instead of having 7 against 7, it is 5 against 5 and we do not have the teams of Ibai or Escorpión Dorado.

Source: EA Sports

At some point in life someone is going to license the King’s League and the creators will be very happy to see that happen, but until that happens, EA Sports FC 25 offers an equally compact experience, with the professional footballers you love and in a much more social way.

Now, the fact that it’s only played in Ultimate Team and Clubs means that they want to keep this mode in a much more controlled environment. It’s a way to exploit the modes that already exist and have them used by players in the way they like.

EA Sports FC 25 also introduced IQ

Among all the new features it will offer EA Sports FC 25 When it comes out we will have a general improvement in the tactical section, which has not suffered any kind of real adjustment for more than 10 years.

Come on, football can be a game of chess beyond its freedom. Closing down, playing without the ball, defending the forward instead of watching if your team scores or not is a key part of the experience. Now EA Sports FC 25 will seek to give greater depth to a section that was already editable, but can now be made even more so.

Previously, tactics were defined as offensive, defensive, very offensive or putting the truck back. Now players will have the opportunity to make adjustments on the fly. This is also achieved thanks to match capture and the next phase of Hypermotion technology. What EA wanted was to modernize a feature that perhaps already felt old, because for better or worse, football has evolved.

In other words, FC IQ is the new foundation of the game’s tactics. There are 50 new player roles, each uniquely guiding how players think and behave on the ball and bringing authenticity to the experience. Then there are team tactics that make the game much more varied from match to match. And finally you have more intelligent tactics that showcase tactics and integrate more into the game. With all of this, you’ll find that the depth of the game will be such that you’ll spend time giving players roles and not just placing them on the pitch.

What do you think of these additions to the game? Do you think it's worth what's coming? EA Sports FC 25?