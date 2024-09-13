Now, Electronic Arts has revealed which players are in the Serie A that have the highest value. Below you can find the complete list.

EA Sports FC 25 is coming to PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S and Nintendo Switch on September 27 and will give all football fans the chance to impersonate their favorite players. Obviously everyone will give priority to their favorite team, but sometimes you want to understand which are the best players of a certain championship, to get hold of them.

Serie A Top 25 in EA Sports FC 25

Here is the list of players of the Serie A with the best rating within EA Sports FC 25:

Martinez 89 Dybala 87 Hernandez 87 May 87 Sticks 87 Stretcher 87 Summer 87 Leão 86 Bremer 86 Calhanoglu 86 Kvaratskhelia 85 Vlahovic 84 Dimarco 84 Acerbi 84 Pavard 84 Dob 84 Mkhitaryan 83 Koopmeiner 83 Morata 83 Pulisic 83 Thuram 83 Pilgrims 83 Shoe 83 of the True 83 Bennacer 83

If you think that the evaluation is ultimately secondary, don’t be so sure. EA Sports reminds that in FC 25 there will be the 5v5 Rush modea version of the clashes with small teams that will push you to discover new tactics and dynamics: in these moments it will be important to manage the players correctly, paying attention to their rating and their specific strengths so as not to be unprepared with such a small team.

Furthermore, in the 11 vs 11 clashes there will be FC IQ, an artificial intelligence model that is based on real-world data and that is able to influence player tactics through the new Player Roles. Player ratings will make EA Sports FC 25 even more authentic.

