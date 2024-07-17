For the occasion, the footballer in question sets the record of being the youngest global star to appear on the cover of an EA SPORTS football game, and will also be present as the cover athlete for EA SPORTS FC Mobile.

After seeing the cover of the Ultimate Edition with Buffon and other international football stars, let’s now look at the cover of the Standard Edition, which features the Real Madrid and England superstar, Jude Bellingham ahead of the game’s worldwide launch expected later this year.

Electronic Arts today presented the standard edition cover Of EA Sports FC 25 the new football simulation from the company which will also be presented in detail, with a first official trailer, today in a few hours.

A dream come true for Bellingham too

Based on a photo taken during El Clásico in April, the cover of the Standard Edition of EA Sports FC 25 has been created using the iconic image of Jude during the famous Belligol exultationmade after scoring the winning goal in injury time in front of the Bernabéu crowd.

Another version of the EA Sports FC 25 Standard Edition cover

We also remind you that the publication of the is scheduled for this afternoon, around 18:00. first presentation trailer of EA Sports FC 25, from which further news will obviously come, as well as an actual announcement about the new game, with several features that will be revealed for the occasion.

“From the moment he burst onto the global stage, Jude has been an example of what it means to give your all for your club. His performances for both club and country have cemented his status as a young talent with the incredible ability to change a game and create special moments for football fans,” said David Jackson, VP Brand, EA SPORTS FC, in announcing Bellingham as an EA SPORTS FC ambassador.

“I’ve always played the game with my brother and always thought how incredible it would be to be on the cover one day,” said Jude Bellingham. “There have been so many memorable players on the cover over the years and I’m thrilled to be the first English player to be given this honour again since 2011. I’m truly honoured to also be on the cover of the Ultimate Edition alongside true footballing legends past and present such as Beckham, Bonmatí, Buffon and Zidane.”