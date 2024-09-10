Electronic Arts has revealed the official ratings Of EA Sports FC 25or rather the ratings for the best footballers inserted in the game, and we report here in particular the first 25, as regards men’s football.

There classification it is quite predictable as regards the composition, while as regards the positions these are obviously estimates based mainly on the previous championship and these first matches of the new season, representing a still partial vision of what can happen with the new championships that have just started.

At the top is Kylian Mbappé, as easily predictable, followed by Rodri and Haaland, while as far as Italian knowledge is concerned the first is Donnarumma, positioned in ninth position.