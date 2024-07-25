For those who don’t know, FC IQ is the new key system in EA Sports FC 25 regarding tactics and player positioning on the pitch, with the aim of offering greater variety and authenticity. In all this, thanks to millions of data on real players obtained through Opta Sports, they have been new Roles created for the players.

EA Sports FC 25 promises to bring a breath of fresh air and more depth to the choice of formation and how our team will act on the field through the new FC IQ system and the Focus mechanics which allows you to further modify the attitude on the field of each individual player in an even more marked and targeted way than in the past.

All Roles and Focus for Each Position

As explained in the EA Sports FC 25 gameplay deep dive released today, the Roles through FC IQ determine how each player on the pitch thinks, acts and moves when not in control of the ball. Each of them is determined by the position on the pitch and is different, with positive and negative aspects to take into account. Each player has Role Familiarity (assigned via the aforementioned Opta Sports data) that allow him to play more efficiently in a given Role. An indicator, ranging from “Role” to “Role++”, indicates how capable a player is in a given Role.

Where the Role determines the general behavior of the player on the pitch, the Focus represents an additional modifier that enhances one or two characteristics of a player on the pitch. At the launch of EA Sports FC 25 there will be 31 Roles, each of which will have 1 – 3 Focuses, for a total of 52 unique combinations, let’s see them in detail in the following table.

We remind you that EA Sports FC 25 will be available from September 27th on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. If you haven’t already, we suggest you read our impressions after trying the game first hand.