Today Electronic Arts presented EA Sports FC 25’s second Deep Dive dedicated to the revolutionary 5v5 Rush modewhich will overturn the traditional concept of fixed roles and positions in virtual football.

“At Rush, the traditional concept of fixed roles and positions is set aside to promote a more flexible and team-oriented approach,” explain the developers at EA Sports. “Players can self-organize and switch roles as the game progresses, highlighting the importance of thoughtful positioning and ongoing communication.”

When play stops, players are repositioned on the field according to their most recent position, highlighting the importance of thoughtful placement and continuous communication. The Rush approach aims to promote coordination between players, ensuring that everyone has the opportunity to contribute meaningfully to the team in various roles during the match, whether it be defending, making assists or scoring..

Here is the new Deep Dive Rush